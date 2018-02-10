Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Tuesday that the county may settle a pension lawsuit that has cost the county nearly $600,000.

In a news conference, Mayor Jacobs said he had signed a proposal to settle the suit and that the Knox County Commission will have to approve it.

"Earlier this afternoon, the Knox County Retirement Pension Board presented me with their settlement proposal for this lawsuit," Jacobs said. "As Knox County Mayor and chief executive, I have agreed to and signed this proposal. Just minutes ago, the pension board's attorneys filed a note with the court."

He urged the Knox County Commission to follow suit and pass a resolution.

Jacobs began the news conference saying the amount of money the suit has already cost the county and taxpayers is only going to continue to grow if it's not stopped.

"Since inception, the county has paid its annual required contribution meaning that we've included the 43 days of annual leave cashout all along," Jacobs said. "So we have the financial ability to fulfill this promise without costing the taxpayers a dime more."

He simply said it's the right thing to do.

"Everyone wants good jobs, good schools, and safe neighborhoods," Jacobs added.

Jacobs was joined by Sheriff Tom Spangler for the announcement.

