Knox County leaders honored our nations veterans Friday by remembering prisoners of war and others who remain missing in action.

The POW and MIA flag flew beneath the American Flag during a remembrance ceremony at the city county building downtown.

More than 82,000 soldiers remain listed as missing in action by the Department of Defense. More than 1,400 of them are from Tennessee.

On Friday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaimed September 21 as POW and MIA Day in Knox County.

During the ceremony, Rolling Thunder of Tennessee Chapter 3 read the names of local prisoners or war and missing in action soldiers.

