By now, it's no secret that Knox County's Mayor lives a double life.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the wrestling mat as his alter ego, WWE's Kane, over the weekend for a WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

On Tuesday, WWE announced that Kane will join The Undertaker in a tag-team match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H next month.

For those new to WWE, Kane and The Undertaker are known as The Brother's of Destruction. Shawn Michaels and Triple H are part of a group called DX.

That match will take place Friday, Nov. 2 at WWE Crown Jewel at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to WWE's website.

"WWE Crown Jewel will also include a Universal Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman; a WWE Championship Match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan; and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world," the release states.

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Knox County Mayor's Office said Jacobs agreed to the appearance, along with the Melborne show, in exchange for a WWE donation of $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation. That money will go to benefit local law enforcement and fire crews.

"It was a once in a lifetime deal," Jacobs said to 10News Tuesday.

He said WWE covers the cost so there's no county expense and said the trips are quick. He's gone for a few days and then he's back.

“I'm there and gone. They’ve been very good about minimizing my time away," he said.

Jacobs said he doesn't plan to attend another WWE event this year.

“I agreed to do a series of appearances. Like I said, this will conclude that,” he said.

© 2018 WBIR