KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' first proposed budget -- an $853 million document -- includes no tax increase and incorporates the school system's general funding request.

Jacobs presents the budget Wednesday morning at Central High School in North Knoxville.

Jacobs' budget represents a $34 million increase over the current Knox County plan. Last year, term-limited Tim Burchett presented a proposed $819 million budget as his last spending plan in office.

Specific details about Jacobs' budget were embargoed pending his presentation Wednesday but some details were released ahead of time.

The 11-member Knox County Commission must approve it.

Jacobs' $853 million budget includes Knox County Schools' request for $506 million in general fund spending. KCS also wants to build three new schools in the coming years -- to replace Lonsdale and Adrian Burnett elementary schools and to build a new elementary school in Northwest Knox County.

Knox County Schools typically makes up about two thirds of the overall county budget. Last year, KCS sought about $485 million.

Knox County relies on property and sale taxes for revenue along with a small bit of state support.

The 2019-20 county budget envisions paying $44.2 million in bond payments to cover borrowing for capital projects. The net result would be a nearly $7 million cut in bonded indebtedness.

As part of Jacobs' overall budget, the school system would get $4.4 million to support the Great Schools Partnership as well as Kindergarten Intervention and a new literacy program, according to the county.

Teachers and classified school employees would get a 3.5 percent raise under the proposed spending plan already approved by the school board.

The mayor's general fund budget covers money for parks, public works and public safety among other operations.

While running for office, Jacobs repeatedly stressed support for tight budgets, no tax increases and support for education and public safety -- all consistently strong priorities among Knox County voters.

Jacobs, known internationally in the professional wrestling world as Kane, was narrowly elected in August to a four-year term.

Last week, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero presented her own proposed spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. Knoxville City Council must approve the $336 million plan.