Mayor Glenn Jacobs kicked off the first of many one-on-one community listening sessions to address problems facing the different areas of Knox County.

The mayor met with people one-on-one in the Powell community Tuesday to discuss problems they faced.

More than 50 people brought up water rate increases with the Hallsdale-Powell Utility District.

Many said they were paying more for water than their electric bills.

"When people are warning other, 'Hey, don't move here because the utilities. You're going to be paying more, like, 3 times as much as you would down the road,' then they're going to be moving down the road. And that's not a good thing for the growth of our community," Powell resident Ashley Graham-Smith said.

Mayor Jacobs suggested scheduling another meeting when utility district executives could be there.

"I live in this area too. At home, my water's provided from Hallsdale-Powell, so I know exactly what they're talking about," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said he plans to hold these one-on-one meetings monthly in different parts of the county.

