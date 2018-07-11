KNOXVILLE — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs heard bells on Friday, but it wasn't in the ring.

Jacobs was at West Town Mall in Knoxville at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 to help The Salvation Army of East Tennessee kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Bell ringers will man the iconic Red Kettles throughout the area at local storefronts and shopping malls. The Salvation Army said they are hoping to raise at least $650,000 locally this year during its seven-week campaign -- which runs up until Christmas Eve.

For 2018, the Salvation Army said it's adding two new ways for people to donate in ways other than cash.

Donors will now be able to donate select amounts of money ($5, $10, 20) with their credit card at select locations. The Salvation Army said people can simply swipe their card and go -- with the entire transaction taking less than 3 seconds to give cashless shoppers a convenient way to make a 'drop in the bucket.'

The organization said it is also offering people a "Kettle pass" lapel pin or keychain that donors can purchase anytime before or during the campaign that allows them to pass by the Red Kettle 'guilt-free.' It said the pins can be purchased for $20, $50, or $100 and the design will change yearly for those wishing to collect them.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any of The Salvation Army of East Tennessee's programs, you can call (865) 525-9401.

