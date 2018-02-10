Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared his thoughts Tuesday after the Knox County Commission voted down a resolution to move forward with settling a pension lawsuit that's cost the county nearly $600,000.

"Over the past year, Knox County has been suing itself," Jacobs said. "This is the result of a disagreement between the pension board and the Knox County law director over the county’s Uniformed Officers Pension Plan, the UOPP. Unfortunately, some of our retired Sheriff's Deputies have also been caught up in this."

Even though six of the ten commissioners voted to add the item to the commission's agenda on Oct. 22, it failed to receive the necessary two-thirds majority to do so.

"This is the first time that anyone who I talked to could remember an item not even being added to the agenda," Jacobs said. "In other words, despite the fact that the county is involved in a lawsuit that could cost us millions and deprive retirees from the Sheriff’s Department, people who put their lives on the line for our community, of benefits they were promised, four county commissioners decided that it wasn’t even appropriate to discuss the issue in a public forum."

Jacobs said he thinks the proposed settlement is 'fair to everyone,' saying it would provide retirees the benefits they earned and would be budgeted to ensure it isn't footed by taxpayers.

"What will cost the taxpayers a lot more is the lawyer fees if the suit continues," he said.

The mayor said the 'whole mess' started after the County Law Director, Bud Armstrong, sued the County Retirement and Pension Board.

"'The Law Director has only one client, the government of Knox County, acting through its duly authorized officials.' So the question is this: is it within the Law Director’s purview to initiate a lawsuit on his or her own authority, especially when suing the Knox County government itself, or in this case a board created by the Knox County Charter," Jacobs said.

In a news conference in early October, Mayor Jacobs had signed a proposal to settle the suit and asked the Knox County Commission will have to approve it.

"Since inception, the county has paid its annual required contribution meaning that we've included the 43 days of annual leave cashout all along," Jacobs said. "So we have the financial ability to fulfill this promise without costing the taxpayers a dime more."

He simply said it's the right thing to do.

"Everyone wants good jobs, good schools, and safe neighborhoods," Jacobs added.

Jacobs was joined by Sheriff Tom Spangler for the announcement.

