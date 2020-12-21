Mayor Jacobs shares virtual storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has shared a virtual storytime to all area schools reading the famous book ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
The video was emailed to educators for use in their last week of school before the holiday break.
“One of the coolest things I get to do as mayor is connect with our students and teachers in their classrooms,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Since I can’t do that right now, joining them by reading one of the most timeless Christmas stories virtually was the next best thing.”