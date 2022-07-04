Mayor Jacobs to deliver budget pitch, no tax increase expected

Knox County's proposed budget is nearly $1 billion, a reflection of steady revenue growth in recent years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to deliver his annual budget presentation Thursday morning -- a nearly $1 billion spending document expected to keep taxes at current levels while also funding the hefty school system budget.

The mayor's proposed budget, which must be approved by Knox County Commission this spring, is also expected to include a pay boost for civilian county employees and an even higher boost for uniformed sheriff's officers.

The Knox County Schools budget represents about two-thirds of the overall Knox County annual budget. This year, KCS's budget, as requested and recently endorsed by the Knox County Board of Education, is about $591 million, up from $542 million.

Jacobs will present his proposed budget about 11:30 a.m. today during a luncheon at Tommy Schumpert Park, 6400 Fountain City Road. The event is open to the public.

The current fiscal budget, effective July 1, 2021, through the end of June, amounts to about $893.5 million. It, too, contained no tax increase.

The new 2022-23 budget, after adoption by County Commission, takes effect July 1.

Knox County pays its bills primarily from collection of sales tax and property taxes. It's been years since the county sought and got a boost in the property tax rate.

Thursday's luncheon will feature a handful of past county mayors and county executives, including Dwight Kessel, who is in his 90s and served during the 1990s.

Jacobs, a Republican, is finishing a four-year term. He's running for reelection.