Mayor Jacobs to unveil county budget Monday morning

Knox County is poised to reach $1 billion, the first time that's ever happened.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs unveils the first budget of his second and final term Monday morning with one likely certainty: No proposed tax increase.

But he may face confrontation this spring with Sheriff Tom Spangler over Spangler's request for a double-digit injection. Officials acknowledge Spangler asked for a hefty increase for the 2023/24 budget and may file what's called a salary suit in court if he doesn't get it.

The county's current budget is $954 million. Look for the proposed 2023/24 budget to top $1 billion for the first time. Revenue and spending have been steadily trending toward that number.

The county's current general budget is about $204 million. The largest share of that goes for public safety, mainly the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Public safety's current allotment is $101 million, figures show.

Jacobs, elected to his second four-year term in August, will address his budget 11 a.m. Monday in a speech at the City County Building before Knox County Commission. Specific details will be released then.

Roughly 65 percent of the budget is taken up by Knox County Schools.

The Knox County Board of Education last month endorsed Superintendent Jon Rysewyk's $668 million budget.

Jacobs, as part of his mayoral duties, includes that as part of his overall budget request for Knox County Commission approval.

The new budget takes effect July 1 and covers the ensuing 12 months.