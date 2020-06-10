Mayor Jacobs: Trick-or-treating can go on as planned in Knox Co.

The mayor said people should make sure they are following KCHD's recommendations to stay safe this Halloween.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs gave the green light for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The mayor said neighborhood trick-or-treating can go on as planned, but parents and children should ensure they are following local health rules to stay safe.

“I want families to be able to celebrate Halloween if they want,” said Mayor Jacobs. “And I am confident it can be accomplished in a safe and healthy way.”

The mayor said people should follow the Knox County Health Department's rules, particularly wearing a mask, maintaining distance and washing hands.

“I am hopeful this experience will be fairly normal for everyone,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Ultimately, this guidance will allow everyone to decide what is right for their family, but we should all be respectful of families and homes who choose not to participate.”

KCHD also offers these recommendations for trick-or-treating safely. You can learn more on Knox County's website: