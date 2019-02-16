KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Amazon to Knoxville?

No, there's nothing to confirm anything of the sort is happening, but Mayor Glenn Jacobs hopes so! The business is moving forward with plans for a Nashville operation hub, but no mention of Knoxville.

Saturday morning, the Knox County mayor tweeted at Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos pointing, out the positives of Knoxville's location and people.

He tweeted, "The #KnoxCounty area is located at the intersection of 2 major interstate, has a very capable workforce, great sports, entertainment, and outdoor recreation, and world-class higher education and R&D facilities."

He even included a Taylor Swift GIF, referencing "call me". Who knows, maybe the power of social media will catch the attention of the industry giant and mean exciting things in the future.

