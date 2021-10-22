Mayor Kincannon swears in South Knoxville Elementary student council at Blount Mansion

The students got to use a quill pen to sign the oath of office inside Governor William Blount’s office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several South Knoxville Elementary School students got an up-close encounter with civics at Blount Mansion on Friday.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon administered the student council oath of office to newly elected students from South Knoxville Elementary School, according to a release.

Each student got a certificate and a photograph as a keepsake of the occasion.

This event was co-hosted by Blount Mansion, Held Law Firm, and South Knoxville Elementary School.

Kincannon tweeted her congratulations to the student council winners with a photo of the swearing-in ceremony.