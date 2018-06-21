The Mayor of Farragut has resigned effective immediately due to health concerns.

Dr. Ralph McGill has served as Farragut mayor since 2009. According to the town, he was a leader in the successful effort to incorporate the Town in 1980.

Vice Mayor Ron Pinchok will be sworn in as mayor Thursday, June 28 at the next slated Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. That's set for 7 p.m. in the Farragut Town Hall Board Room.

No decision has been made regarding an appointment to fill the empty South Ward alderman seat that will be vacated by Pinchok.

In McGill's resignation letter, he said he has been tending to some health concerns for the past few months.

"In order to focus on my health, I have decided to resign as the Mayor of the Town of Farragut at this time," he wrote. "I want to thank the staff for their support, the Board of Alderman for your leadership and most of all my wife and family for always standing by my side with their love and support."

He said when ran for Mayor in 2009, he wanted to help the town become more receptive to business and help our community thrive.

"In my time in office, Farragut's sales tax revenues have doubled, businesses have added over $142 million in real property improvements, we have added over 800 new homes with a total value of $268 million and were named the most business friendly city by the Beacon Center of Tennessee," McGill wrote.

