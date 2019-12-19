KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero prepares to leave office over the weekend after 8 years, she is looking back on her top three accomplishments.

First, she said "reinvestment in the heart of the city" from downtown and out in every direction.

She said she is proud of the streetscape improvements by the city and the private development popping up in those areas.

"We've seen a lot of old building come back to life, new businesses and new jobs," Rogero said.

RELATED: Knoxville Mayor Rogero and others honored during her final City Council meeting

Second, Mayor Rogero said youth development.

She cites several community partners including "Save Our Sons," "The Change Center" and "Emerald Youth."

Rogero said the city has worked with all those partners and the school system to better serve kids in Knoxville.

Third is affordable housing.

It's a topic often discussed in the election for Mayor Rogero's successor, Indya Kincannon.

Rogero said the city is working on about 4,700 units of affordable housing right now thanks to public and private investment.

What's the one thing Mayor Rogero said she wishes she could have accomplished while in office?

Bring baseball back to Downtown Knoxville.

"That is something we've cued up, reserved funds to help leverage that investment. Up to next mayor and council to decide the feasibility of that," Rogero said.

Mayor Rogero's successor, Indya Kincannon, takes office on Saturday at the Bijou Theatre.

The inauguration is set for noon.

RELATED: Knoxville Mayor-Elect Kincannon announces new members of her cabinet