Knoxville — State. Rep. Eddie Smith is responding to a claim by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero that he used her photo in a campaign mailer without her permission.

Smith, a Republican, sent out a mailer with Rogero's photo and a quote from her.

The quote he used was "I do appreciate Representative Smith for always representing us well and making sure that our good work is recognized locally."

However, in a Facebook post, Rogero said the mailer gave the false impression that she supported him in his run for state representative.

Rogero said she strongly supports Smith's opponent, Democrat Gloria Johnson, in the 13th District state House race and that the quote was taken out of context. She made the remark thanking Smith and other legislators at an event celebrating greenway funding.

Smith responded in a statement:

“The mail piece sent out was an endorsement by Former Democratic State Representative Harry Tindell. The statement made by the mayor was used to show the continued bi-partisan nature that I have worked under these last four years. I was very saddened to see that Mayor Rogero, who I have had a strong working relationship with these last four years, is retracting her bi-partisan comments and attacking in such a partisan way.”

District 13 is expected to be a close race between Smith and Johnson. Tuesday marks the third time they've run against each other for the seat.

