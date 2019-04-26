Mayor Madeline Rogero will be presenting the last State of the City of her term as Knoxville's mayor Friday.

The address will take place at the end of James White Parkway -- the site of the $10 million Urban Wilderness Gateway Park Project that will soon begin.

The address will begin at noon on Friday, April 26. There, Mayor Rogero will present her final proposed budget -- which she says will continue to focus on services, economic growth, and quality of life.

Guests will need to park at on of the three city-owned garages at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum and ride a KAT shuttle bust to the event.

The site of the speech is being prepped to transform into a gateway into South Knoxville's extensive 'Urban Wilderness.'

The new gateway park would add a landscaped access point at the end of the James White Parkway -- with amenities such as parking, pedestrian and bike paths, trails, a bike park, children's nature play areas, and more.