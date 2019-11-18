KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new entrance to Fort Dickerson Park and Augusta Quarry is now open.

The new Augusta Avenue entrance is part of a $1.77 million project to improve quarry access and design. Mayor Madeline Rogero will officially dedicate the entrance at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely said the new infrastructure will help connect the Knoxville community with the city's natural spaces.

“The project provides great infrastructure with the beautiful backdrop of the quarry and trails," Ely said in a Monday press release. "It is another connection to the urban and wild of the Urban Wilderness.”

RELATED: City of Knoxville breaking ground on $10 million Urban Wilderness project after years of planning

The new entrance will help drivers get to Augusta Quarry, where swimming is permitted.

According to the press release, the project's "significant improvements" include a gateway with stone walls and a paved parking lot. Crews also planted native trees, shrubs and perennials.

The 91-acre Fort Dickerson Park is a landmark feature of the Battlefield Loop portion of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness. It holds a historic Civil War fort at its highest point and a 350-foot-deep quarry at its lowest.

RELATED: Legacy Parks announces more access to French Broad River and a new memorial park for veterans

The historic fort's high vantage point provides a full view of the downtown skyline, as well as high peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The park is part of Knoxville's Urban Wilderness area, which was a part of several discussions in the city's mayoral race. Incoming mayor Indya Kincannon said she wanted to continue promoting and improving the space.

"I think the urban wilderness is one of the best things that Mayor Rogero has worked on and protected, and I want to continue it and grow it," Kincannon told 10News in an Inside Tennessee interview. "I love the gateway project. I think it's good for our economy. I think it's good for our health. And I'm all for, you know, promoting it."