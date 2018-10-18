KNOX COUNTY — County leaders gathered in Knoxville Thursday in an attempt to bring an end to the opioid epidemic.

The goal today was to bring people together who can solve the problem that claims hundreds of lives in Knox County every year.

"I believe that the opioid and drug issue is the most important issue that we face. It’s an epidemic that touches all of us in various ways," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "Hopefully we’re breaking down some barriers between various organizations, departments, so that we can talk about what everyone is doing and what we can do to work together."

Talks of prevention, treatment, and how to stop people from overdosing filled the Mayors' Summit on Substance Misuse. The meeting was hosted by Mayor Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, and the Metro Drug Coalition. Members of law enforcement, the county commission, and addiction treatment centers were all present at the event.

"We’re trying to come up with ways to actually access treatment for these individuals while they are in the criminal justice system," said District Attorney General Charme Allen. "We in the criminal justice system deal with crime, we deal with public safety, we were not set up to deal with addiction issues, treatment issues. Unfortunately, this epidemic has caused us to have to be very aware of that."

Substance abuse and addiction costs the United States more than $800 billion dollars annually, according to the Metro Drug Coalition. The estimated cost of addiction to the state of Tennessee is around $2 billion annually. The large percentage of that comes from an estimated 31,000 people who are out of work because of addiction.

In Knox County, it’s hard to find anyone who has not been affected by the opioid epidemic. Most either know someone who is addicted, or like Jason Goodman, battled addiction themselves.

"I spent the next 30 years using drugs, either prescribed, or not prescribed from the street," said Goodman, who now works with the Metro Drug Coalition. "The battles I’ve faced, the demons I’ve faced, most notably was unaddressed childhood trauma."

With county leaders watching on, Jason shared his story of addiction and the path that led him to now work to make sure no one else succumbs to drugs.

"I’m very, very humbled by the opportunity to be in a room with these folks and speak my truth to them and talk about trauma, talk about recovery," said Goodman. "When I look at my own life, when I look at where I came form to where I am today, of course I’m optimistic. I will be eternally optimistic when it comes to the efforts for addiction disease and recovery."

