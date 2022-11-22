McAlister's responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service at independently-owned location

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, three deputies arrived at a McAlister's on Schaad Road. They said a cashier there refused to take the order of one deputy, and they left after speaking to a manager.

"This incident, unfortunate as it was, is an isolated incident here in our community. We have always been blessed by a supportive community that loves and appreciates our law enforcement and first responders," said a spokesperson with KCSO.

They also said someone who was in line for service called the sheriff's office Tuesday morning to report that the deputy was refused service. According to a statement from KCSO, they said the CEO and the area manager reached out to the sheriff's office as well as the deputies and other members of the community.

"We genuinely believe this is not the position of McAlister’s, and we believe they not only support our men and women but welcome them," they said.

A spokesperson for McAlister's Deli also responded to the incident, saying that the location was independently owned. Their full statement is below.

“At McAlister’s Deli, we value each of our guests and are committed to treating all with honor, dignity and respect. We have the utmost appreciation for law enforcement officers and are proud to serve all of our community heroes, and this incident is not reflective of our brand and our values. This location is independently owned, and the franchisee has been working closely with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to rectify the situation.”