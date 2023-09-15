McCreary County School District fires substitute teacher and sports photographer

Students posted TikTok videos about the Snapchat messages from the teacher.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — The McCreary County School District fired Gunner Perry from his role as a substitute teacher and tutor with the system, a letter in his personnel file shows. Perry's professional Facebook page said he also photographs sports in McCreary County.

McCreary County Schools Superintendent Paul Crawford posted a statement on the school district's Facebook page. It says he fired an employee on Sept. 5, and prohibited that person's "presence on school grounds," the release said.

Through an open records request, 10News learned that the employee is Gunner Perry.

Parents said students in the McCreary County School District posted videos on TikTok about Perry. WBIR reviewed two of those student's TikTok posts, and one posted as early as Sept. 2.

The TikTok post said Perry added students on Snapchat and talked to them about their bodies and how they turned Perry on.

"It really shocked everybody," said Lucy Dople, who knew Perry when she was in high school in McCreary County. "He was always the smart kid in school. He done the academic team."

The McCreary County School District said Kentucky state law requires every person the district hires to go through a background check.

"The safety of our children remains our utmost priority at McCreary County Schools, and our administrators are fully committed to taking swift action to safeguard our students," Crawford said in the Facebook statement.

The district said it could not comment further than the released statement, because of an investigation by Kentucky State Police.