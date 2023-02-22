Former McCreary County School superintendent arrested for bringing gun to district office

John Gunn suddenly resigned as superintendent on Monday, Feb. 20.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A former Kentucky school district superintendent was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for bringing a gun to a district office, according to a citation from the McCreary County School District Police Department.

John Gunn was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after arriving at the office around 6:02 a.m., the citation shows.

Gunn admitted to having the gun in his possession while trying to enter. He was reluctant to put his hands behind his back, according to the citation.

This comes after Gunn suddenly resigned as the McCreary County School District superintendent on Monday, Feb. 20.

A YouTube video shows that the board accepted Gunn's agreement and release in a three-to-two vote during a special session meeting. It is unclear what the reason for the resignation is.

Some school board members said it is not in the best interest of the school district to accept his resignation.