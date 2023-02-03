Former McCreary County Schools superintendent paid $160,000 after resigning for unknown reasons

It's unclear why Dr. John Gunn resigned, but he was arrested for bringing a gun to the school district's office the day after the board approved the agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A former Kentucky school district superintendent, who was arrested for bringing a gun to a district office, was paid $160,000 to resign, according to documents obtained by 10News.

Dr. John Gunn was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for bringing a gun to a district office, according to a citation from the McCreary County School District Police Department.

On Feb. 20, the day before Gunn was arrested, the McCreary County Board of Education voted to approve the $160,000 settlement agreement with Dr. Gunn, in which he would resign as the district's superintendent.

Gunn will receive his normal salary and benefits until June 30 and be paid as a regular part of the payroll. On July 15, the Board will deduct the salary made between Feb. 20 and June 30 and then mail a check for the difference to Gunn in the amount of $113,125.03.

The school board's attorney, John Blevins, said he could not tell 10News why the board chose to settle with Gunn.

Gunn sent his resignation letter to the school district on Wednesday, March 1. The letter said, "I resign my position as Superintendent of Schools effective 1 July 2023 according to the agreement accepted by the McCreary Board of Education on 20 February 2023."

According to the McCreary County Courthouse clerk, Gunn pleaded not guilty and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23.