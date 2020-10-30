McDonald's McRib is returning nationwide in December

The highly anticipated McRib is returning to McDonald's in 2020, and this time it will be available nationwide.

The sandwich will be available beginning Dec. 2. This is the first time since 2012 that the sandwich has been available across the country.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982 and has become one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world, according to McDonald's.