KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is located next door to Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport.

There are three key elements to the military side of TYS.

The 134th Air Refueling Wing is based at the air base. They fly those massive planes that are capable of refueling military planes in mid-air all around the world.

The IG Brown Training Center is also located on the base. It offers continuing education and leadership classes for around 4,000 service members every year.

The 1-230th also calls the base home. The Army National Guard Helicopter unit flies the Blackhawk choppers that help out in search and rescue in places the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and also on combat deployments.