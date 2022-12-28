McGhee Tyson sees passenger numbers increase due to holiday travel, Orange Bowl

Delta added four flights from McGhee Tyson to Miami International Airport for Vol fans who are Orange Bowl bound.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson Airport experienced increased passenger numbers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from the airport.

The increased numbers are coming from both holiday travel and Volunteer fans heading to Miami for the Orange Bowl, the spokesperson said.

Delta added four flights from McGhee Tyson to Miami International Airport for Vol fans who are Orange Bowl bound. The flights will be added to Delta's existing schedule from today through Sunday, Jan. 1, according to the spokesperson.