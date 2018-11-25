With Thanksgiving over, millions of people hit the road and hopped on planes to try and get back home. Sunday was one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Mcghee-Tyson Airport felt that.

During peak times of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the security checkpoint line was congested and extended close to the Starbucks kiosk at the entrance. Plenty of people in line said they didn't realize they needed to arrive earlier until they showed up and it was too late, including Linda Greer.

"I might want to call the person that dropped me off because I may not make my flight," Greer noted. "That's the truth. I mean I made it here an hour early, I probably should have been here two hours early, but you just never know what you're going to get until you come back."

Others, like 17-year-old Michael McQueen, arrived at the airport with plenty of time. He chose to use his time waiting for his flight back to New York as productive as possible by practicing guitar.

"I mean, if you play too loud it annoys a lof people but that depends on how you play," McQueen explained.

As a high school senior, McQueen plays in his own band, Future of the Purple, and says he uses any opportunity to practice.

TSA recommends getting to the airport two to two and a half hours before your flight leaves. The organization also suggests enrolling in TSA Pre-Check to alleviate long line wait times.

