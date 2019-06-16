KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson sees it every year.

"We are in the midst of summer travel," airport spokesperson Caitlin Darras said.

On June 12, the airport posted on Facebook saying the parking lots were nearly full.

In 2018, more than 2.2 million people traveled using McGhee Tyson.

That's up 12% from 2017.

Darras said that's because there are more Allegiant flights, and American Airlines has started to use larger planes.

"Nationwide, the industry is seeing a four percent increase, and that's what people typically plan for," Darras said. "So 12% is great, we're just kind of having to adapt to that increase and make some changes."

Changes like adding more parking spots to the economy lot.

"We are actually opening up 450 economy lot spaces, so that will add 450 additional spots travelers have to choose from, and that will be in July--hopefully that will happen--and that will help with summer travel," Darras said.

You'll also see the airport Hilton building a new convention center, and TDOT is working on the Alcoa Highway project on your way to the airport.

"If we do have any lot capacity issues, we will always post that on our website and on our social media," Darras said.

Darras said the airport plans to add a fourth security checkpoint line to help lines go faster.

She said you need to arrive two hours before your flight to avoid problems.

"We just really ask that travelers during the summer peak travel time and during all these changes bear with us, we want to make your travel experience as great as it can be, and we're doing that," Darras said.

