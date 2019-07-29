KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TSA agents at McGhee Tyson Airport found three guns in security lines just in the past week.

That brings the total to 19 so far in 2019--already more than than the 16 guns found all of all last year.

In 2018, agents screened nearly 1.2 million passengers.

Signs showing actual guns found at McGhee Tyson Airport security lines now greet passengers at the checkpoint.

TYS officials expect passenger numbers to grow this year.

"With more passengers, you're going to have more opportunity for someone to forget a prohibited item," Eddie McGaha with the TSA said.

At Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, agents have stopped 168 guns so far this year.

Last year in Atlanta, agents found 298 guns with nearly 26 million passengers and crew screened.

In Charlotte last year, agents screened about 9.5 million passengers and crew, and found 76 guns.

They've found 43 guns so far this year.

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Eddie McGaha says gun laws in certain states will have an effect on the number of guns TSA agents see.

"There are a lot of Tennessee residents that do have carry permits, as opposed to other states that maybe have stricter gun laws, so again that leads into the chance that maybe someone forgetting they have a prohibited item," McGaha said.

He said the first-time fine for having a gun is about $4,000, and repeat offenders could see as much as $13,000 in fines.

"You can travel with a firearm, but it has to be in checked baggage, in the proper container, and it has to be declared to the air carrier," McGaha said.

TSA agents suggest people double and triple check their carry-on bags for firearms before arriving at the airport.

For a full list of prohibited items and other travel tips, head to the TSA's website.