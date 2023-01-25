x
New state-of-the-art security checkpoint scanners coming to McGhee Tyson

Thanks to the new machines, travelers can soon leave electronics bigger than a cell phone and food in their carry-ons while going through airport security.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New CT X-ray scanners are coming to security checkpoints at McGhee Tyson Airport in the coming weeks, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). 

The new CT scanners can generate a 3D image of the contents inside a carry-on luggage. TSA officers can manipulate the 3D X-ray image onscreen to allow for a better view of the bag's contents, ultimately reducing the number of secondary bag checks, the TSA said. 

When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics bigger than a cell phone and food, according to the TSA.

Operating requirements of the CT scanner system dictate that every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening. Items cannot be placed directly on the X-ray belt, the TSA said. 

The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit, so overside bags can no longer be accommodated, according to the TSA. 

The TSA said that its officers will be available to assist passengers with the new procedures. 

