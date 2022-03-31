Damaged structures reported in McMinn Co. after multiple small brush fires spark up

McMinn County dispatch said crews responded to four to five small brush fires overnight, saying some structures were damaged.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — McMinn County authorities said some structures were damaged overnight as crews worked to battle small brush fires that sparked up in the area.

According to McMinn County dispatchers, the small fires had been burning since 11 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported, but dispatch said an undetermined number of structures had been damaged.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is not reporting any major fire responses in the McMinn County area as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday.