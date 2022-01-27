McMinn County Board of Education votes to ban Pulitzer Prize winning novel on the holocaust

Board members said the graphic novel called "Maus" by Art Spiegelman has inappropriate language and graphic depictions.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Board of Education voted unanimously to remove a book about the holocaust from the school curriculum.

The vote was held during a called meeting on January 10.

After discussing options like redacting portions of the book if given permission by the author or replacing the book with another book about the holocaust, board members decided to remove the book altogether.

In 1992, Maus became the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize.