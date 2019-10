The McMinn County sheriff is asking for help finding a man wanted for kidnapping and domestic assault.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, Timothy Loveless was last seen early Thursday morning in the County Road 890/CSX rail yard area east of Etowah wearing a blue hoodie, green hat and dark pants.

The sheriff said he's wanted on charges for kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, and interference with 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.