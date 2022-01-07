McMinn County Sheriff's Office searching for man seen illegally dumping trash into Oostenaulee Creek

Police said that the man can reach out to Sheriff Joe Guy and they would waive the citation if he cleans up the dump site.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for man seen on camera illegally throwing away trash into a creek.

They said he was seen illegally dumping trash off County Road 668 and into Oostenaulee Creek on Wednesday. In the video from authorities, he appears to be wearing jeans and a long-sleeve gray shirt with short, dark-colored hair.

Sheriff Joe Guy said that people in McMinn County can take truckloads of trash to the county's landfill for $4. He also warned in a post on social media that the citation for illegally throwing away trash could be much more than that.

However, he also said that if the man reached out to him, the sheriff's office could waive the citation as long as he cleaned up the site.

They also said that the sheriff's office will put up cameras and common dump sites and will prosecute people, if necessary.