MCSO: Athens man arrested after assault, shooting at deputies

A deputy did fire his gun at 42-year-old Terry Lynn as he was evading arrest, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff's Office arrested an Athens man after he shot at deputies, assaulted someone and evaded arrest Monday night, according to the agency.

A corporal responded to a house on County Road 616 where 42-year-old Terry Lynn assaulted a female, got in an argument and left the house claiming he would be back with a gun, MCSO said.

While the corporal was at the house, Lynn—who was in a Dodge Dart—pointed a handgun out of the window, fired at least one shot and sped away, according to MCSO.

The corporal attempted to find Lynn but was unable to. Other deputies and agencies were alerted.

At around 10:30 p.m., the Dodge Dart was spotted by a deputy near the Polk County line on Dentville Road. Lynn fled as the deputy attempted to capture him, according to MCSO.

Lynn "may have" fired a round at the deputy before crashing into a truck on Highway 163. The deputy then fired his gun, MCSO said.

Lynn's car then stopped on County Road 850 and he was taken into custody.

Lynn was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and DUI, according to MCSO.