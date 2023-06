The Athens Police Department said officers responded to the corner of Decatur Pike and Clark Street around 2:40 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they found a body.

Officers found a man's body lying in a wooded area. The scene was investigated and the body was taken to the medical examiner's office, according to APD.