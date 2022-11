Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to MPD.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old, according to a Facebook post.

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen at the Madisonville Walmart on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to MPD.

Walker has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 170 pounds and is 5 foot 9 inches, MPD said.

According to MPD, Walker does have tattoos.