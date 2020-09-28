Man's body found in wall of Athens Lodge

Investigators said it appears the man was accidentally electrocuted while trying to remove copper components from the building.

ATHENS, Tenn. — On Monday, Sept. 28 just after midnight, Athens Police Department officers responded to reported suspicious activity at the Athens Lodge on Liberty Branch Road, according to a release from the department.

The Athens Lodge is currently shut down by a court order declaring it a nuisance property, pending a formal hearing in October, according to Athens PD. Under this order, no one is allowed to be on the property.

A caller told dispatchers they witnessed a vehicle drive down the one-way road toward the lodge and went to investigate. When they walked closer to the lodge, the caller said they saw someone running away from the building and called the police.

Officers said they found water running in the laundry room of the building. They then found a man's body in a recess behind one of the walls.

The man was later identified as Danny Lee Dawson, according to Athens PD.

