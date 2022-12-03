MCSO: Two hurt after deputy shot suspect in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office originally responded to a shots fired call. While deputies helped the victim, the shooter returned and MCSO shot back.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies shot a suspect Saturday evening after responding to a shots fired call.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

MCSO said deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Highway 411 around 11:44 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies started rendering aid to the gunshot victim. During that time, the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was driving.

While deputies were still on the scene, the suspected shooter drove by and pointing a handgun at the MCSO personnel. That's when deputies started a pursuit and performed a pit maneuver to stop the chase yards away from the original shooting.

MCSO said the suspect got out of his vehicle and "attempted to engage deputies with a handgun before fleeing into a tree line."

The suspect then ran toward the 600 block of Gudger Road and "challenged a deputy with a handgun," according to officials.

It was then, MCSO said the deputy was forced to shoot the suspect.

After the shots were fired, emergency crews took the suspect to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officials provided no update on the suspect or victim's condition in the hospital as of Sunday night.

MCSO said the deputy involved with the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per policy.

More information on the incident will be released upon completion of the TBI's investigation.