Monroe Co. animal shelter and animal control facing potential closure as county considers cutting both from budget

The proposed 2020-2021 county budget would completely defund the organizations. The move would close the shelter, leaving no place to surrender animals.

The Monroe County Animal Shelter and animal control in the county are facing an uncertain future as local leaders prepare to vote a budget that would completely defund the two organizations.

The Monroe County Friends of Animals shelter said the move would effectively close both organizations, leaving the county without animal control to pick up strays or a place to surrender animals.

"The question is can the shelter continue to function without county funding and the answer is no," veterinarian Angela Barry said.

The MCFA said it was not asked for input during the budget process and heard about the proposal a few days ago. It said the defunding is not driven by a lack of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is asking for help to convince leaders to reconsider.

The group met at the Justice Center on Monday to show their disapproval to the move, saying the commission budget workshop agreed to meet again next week to consider options.

"Not only do they want to close this shelter down, but they also want to close animal control in this county. Completely defund it," MCFA president Jim Barrett said.

The shelter said it takes in nearly 2,000 animals each year.