MCSO: Officials searching for two missing hikers in the Bald River Falls area

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two hikers are missing.

The hikers were last seen in the Bald River Falls area and were reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 6, MCSO said.

MCSO's Special Operations team, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as well as the Tellico Fire Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Notchey Creek Fire Department, Rafter Fire Department and the Tri-Community Fire Department are currently searching for the hikers.

