Monroe County Sheriff's Office alerts public to be on lookout for suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who remains at large after a pursuit with law enforcement.

The suspect was last seen in the Mount Vernon area on Reagan Valley Road. This area is between Tellico Plains and Madisonville, according to MCSO.

The suspect is a Black male between 6'0" and 6'2", weighs approximately 250 pounds and was last seen wearing blue track pants and a green jacket, MCSO said.

There is no picture of the suspect currently available.