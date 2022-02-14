TBI investigating fatal shooting involving Madisonville police officer

The male refused orders to disarm and attempted to assault the officer, MPD said.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Madisonville.

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department's Patrol Division responded to the 500 block of Hill Street in reference to a suicide attempt around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, an officer encountered a male covered in blood and armed with a knife, according to MPD.

The male refused orders to disarm and attempted to assault the officer, MPD said.

The officer shot the man and quickly notified Monroe County 911 for medical assistance. Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived, according to MPD.

The male, 43-year-old Terry Edwin Moser, was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

Investigators with the TBI arrived on scene along with a investigator from the District Attorney’s Office, according to MPD.