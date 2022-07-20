Seniors may get new, affordable housing from McNabb Center

This unique housing program offers independent living for seniors in the Knoxville area.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McNabb Center cut the ribbon on Dogwood Springs, a 50-unit rental housing complex, on Wednesday. The housing complex is meant to give low-income housing to senior citizens in the Knoxville area, according to a release.

"There is a significant need for affordable housing in Knoxville and the McNabb Center is proud to address part of that need," said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO, in a press release. "This project alone will not solve the housing crisis faced by our community, but it will provide comfortable, affordable apartments for 50 of our most vulnerable community members."

This housing program will offer independent living to seniors who may not be able to live totally alone as they get older. It can offer support services that help seniors hold onto their independence and maintain their safety, according to the center.

The Knoxville Community Development Corporation, the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, the City of Knoxville and several private donors pitched in funds to make the housing project became possible.