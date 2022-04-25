McNabb Center raises $4.25 million to build more affordable housing for domestic violence survivors

The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation said the money will go towards building six two-bedroom apartments, six one-bedrooms apartments and on-site offices.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Survivors of domestic violence may soon have more places to go while transitioning away from previous living situations and into better lives.

The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation announced Monday they raised $4.25 million to help build more affordable, transitional housing for survivors. They said the money will help build six two-bedroom apartments, six one-bedroom apartments, a group meeting space and on-site offices for McNabb Center staff.

They plan to start building the new housing in the summer of 2022 and the facility will be dedicated to Sarah Stowers, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the McNabb Center.

Officials with the center said many people may continue living with an abusive partner because they can't find affordable housing. They also said victims of domestic violence in Knox County are at a higher risk of assault and homicide after leaving abusers, highlighting the importance of safe housing.

The Transitional Housing Assistance Program has offered resources and services for survivors since 2007, but officials said survivors many need to wait between three and six months before finding safe and affordable housing in Knox County.

The McNabb Center also operates a domestic violence shelter, where adults can children can go in an emergency if they experience domestic violence. Anyone who needs help can also reach out to the center and the staff can help people find the resources they need to live a life free from abuse. They can also connect survivors to counseling services.