McNabb Center no longer purchasing South High Senior Living

The nonprofit had plans to turn South High into a drug rehab center in South Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Helen-Ross McNabb Center is no longer purchasing South High Senior Living after it planned to turn it into a drug rehab center, a McNabb Center spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The McNabb Center said it would have been able to serve 1,500 more people every year with the additional beds the center would have gained from purchasing South High.

However, seniors who live in South High were worried about being displaced because of the potential sale.

"I thought I'd be here forever, but the building's up for sale," said Jon Timmerman in April. "If I would've known it would be turned over in a couple of years, I would have looked somewhere else."

Outspoken community members in South Knoxville held meetings and spoke against turning South High into a drug rehab center because they worried about having a rehab center in their community.

In April, the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission voted to approve a change to the zoning for South High, allowing it to become a drug rehab center.

However, the Knoxville City Council had final approval of the re-zoning request. The item is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. Davis said the McNabb Center withdrew the re-zoning request Monday night.

"We have been advocating and educating for months, and the support needed for the rezoning just wasn't there," said McNabb Center President and CEO Mona Blanton-Kitts, in an emailed statement. "We are disappointed but look forward to continuing our partnership with Mayor Kincannon and city council to find solutions to the substance use issues facing our community."

Davis said the McNabb Center couldn't purchase the property without it being re-zoned.

"McNabb listened to the community and made a very hard decision," South Knoxville City Councilmember Tommy Smith said in an email. "It is extremely rare for an organization or business to show that level of consideration. We should all be grateful for McNabb and its continued role in Knoxville."