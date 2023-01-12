MCSO: Officials looking for missing man last seen in Rockwood, Tenn.

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Rockwood, Tenn., according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing man from Morgan Co.

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Rockwood, Tenn. He is a white male, with hazel eyes and brown hair, MCSO said.

Hall was wearing khaki shorts and black shoes at the time of his disappearance, MCSO said.

He has an angel with a gravestone on his chest, a cross on his forearm and a cross on his left hand, according to MCSO.

The vehicle he was last seen driving is bearing a TN tag 315-BGDJ.