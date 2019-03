KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TVA says last month now ranks as the wettest February ever recorded in the Tennessee Valley with around 11 to 12 inches of rain falling across the region.

From the very beginning, TVA was created in the 1930s with the promise of taming the wild rivers that routinely ravaged the Tennessee River valley. While there is no way to prevent all flooding when inundated with a monumental monsoon, TVA says it could have been a lot worse without the system of dams and reservoirs that catch and control water flow.

James Everett at TVA's River Forecast Center says computer models show exactly how the water would have rolled downstream without the dams.

"Had we not had the dams, the river level at Chattanooga would have been about 19 or 20 feet above major flood stage. It would have flooded the riverfront, the industries, and the aquarium downtown would have had several feet of water in it," said Everett.

James Everett, manager of the TVA River Forecast Center in Knoxville.

The models also show how the scenes would have differed in Clinton.

"The Clinch River in Clinton would have been about five feet above major flood stage, so you're talking about millions of dollars in damage averted," said Everett.

TVA's reservoirs are currently storing 3.5 trillion gallons of extra water after February's deluge. That's the equivalent of a 10-year-supply of drinking water for New York City.

A large wall-sized computer display shows a map of the TVA system and all its dams. Almost every dam has number inside a red box.

"These red boxes beneath the dams, these are spillway amounts. There are only three dams in the TVA system that are not spilling or diverting additional water downstream. That's pretty remarkable," said Everett.

TVA River Forecast Center in Knoxville.

While the water is high throughout the TVA system, it could have been much higher. So could the cost. TVA says February's rainfall would have caused $1.6 billion in damage to property, much of it in Chattanooga.

The figures do not project the damage outside the Tennessee River Valley. TVA's flood-control measures also impacts other major rivers to minimize the impact to the Ohio River and Mississippi River.

"It is not just an impact in Knoxville and Chattanooga. It is a regional impact throughout several states. This is a national impact," said Everett.

Impacting the nation was TVA's goal from the beginning, including flood control. The employees are still busy working to that end today.

"Our work is far from over as we manage the releases from these dams for many weeks to come," said Everett.