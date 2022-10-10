MEDIC Regional Blood Center says they have low inventory of several blood types

MEDIC said they have a critically low inventory of O-Negative, O-Positive and B-Positive blood types, as well as a low inventory of A-Negative blood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Monday they had low inventories of several blood types. They said they were critically low on O-Negative, O-Positive and B-Positive blood types, as well as low on A-Negative blood.

The blood center is the main provider of blood for 24 hospitals across 22 counties in East Tennessee, including ones located in Knoxville. They said it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

They said that while demand stayed through the summer, donations have been low.

People who want to donate can find a blood drive or schedule an appointment online. Donors should stay hydrated and eat a meal before donating, and make sure to only donate if they feel well. Donors should also know which medications they use. A full list of eligibility requirements is available online.

The blood center also said through Oct. 14, MEDIC will give tickets to Beyond the Lens and Flyride to donors. Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment can also call 865-524-3074.