MEDIC Blood Center critically low on O- blood, less than one day's supply as of Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said they had less than one day's supply of O- blood on Thursday and asked anyone feeling healthy who had that blood type to consider donating.

O- is considered a "universal donor" since it has no antigens and will usually not trigger an immune response, even if a recipient has a different blood type. Since it's considered a "universal donor," the American Red Cross said it's a popular hospital resource.

They also said only around 7% of the population across the world has the O- blood type, or about 1 in 15 people.

Anyone who wants to donate to MEDIC can schedule an appointment online. They can also donate through MEDIC's mobile drive, which stops at different locations on different days. Its schedule can also be found online.

There are also four donor centers people can go to. Their addresses are listed below.

Ailor Center: 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville TN 37921, (865) 524-3074

Crossville Center: 96 Hayes Street, Crossville TN 38555, (865) 524-3074

Athens Center: 213 E. Washington Avenue Suite 104, Athens, TN 37303, (865) 524-3074

Farragut Center: 11000 Kingston Pike Suite 4, Knoxville, TN 37934 (865) 524-3074

Anyone who plans to donate should eat a healthy meal before their appointment and drink at least two cups of water ahead of time. They should also make sure to bring their donor card or photo ID with their birth date on it.